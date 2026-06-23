Two-Billion-Year-Old Water Found in Canadian Mine

Scientists have identified a unique discovery of great scientific importance in one of Canada's deep mines. Researchers report that a water sample, isolated from the external environment for approximately two billion years, was found in the Kidd Creek mine located in Ontario province.

According to reports, the water was extracted from a depth of nearly three kilometers. Scientific analysis showed that this liquid had been "trapped" among mountain rocks for billions of years and had no contact with the atmosphere.

To determine the age of the water, specialists studied noble gases such as helium, neon, argon, and xenon. These elements allowed scientists to calculate how long the water had been kept in a closed environment.

Another aspect that surprised the researchers was that the water is extremely salty. It is noted that the salt content is ten times higher than that of seawater. Additionally, the water is said to have a distinct bitter taste and a strong smell of sulfur.

Most interestingly, signs of life were also detected in this ancient water. Scientists noted the presence of microorganisms and hypothesize that they may have survived through chemical processes between minerals and water, without sunlight.

Specialists describe this discovery as a unique "time capsule" providing information about Earth's distant past. Its study could help understand how life formed in underground environments and how microorganisms survived for billions of years.