Exchange rates for 10 August announced

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official exchange rates for foreign currencies for 10 August 2026. According to the announcement, the dollar rose by 36.46 soums to 11 952.10 soums.

• The euro rose by 30.12 soums to 13 779.58 soums.

• The Russian ruble fell by 0.98 soums to 145.21 soums.

• The pound sterling rose by 31.13 soums to 16 066.01 soums.

• The Japanese yen fell by 0.01 soums to 75.47 soums.

• The Swiss franc rose by 28.65 soums to 14 748.40 soums.

• The Chinese yuan rose by 5.79 soums to 1 771.31 soums.