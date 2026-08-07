Rescued Penguin Swims 8,000 Km for Years to Return to Its Rescuer

In 2011, Brazilian fisherman Juan Pereira de Souza found a penguin covered in oil and close to death on the shore. He cleaned and cared for the bird, and after it recovered, named it Dindim and released it back into the sea.

However, the penguin did not go far. That same day, it returned to Juan.

Later, Dindim became famous for traveling every year toward the coasts of Argentina and Chile, covering more than 8,000 kilometers before returning to the place where Juan lived.

Another remarkable detail is that Dindim does not let other people come close or pet it. It is said to trust only Juan, the man who saved it.