How Barcelona Star Lamine Yamal Is Spending His Holiday in Colombia

After a successful season with the Spain national team and an action-packed summer holiday, Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal has attracted fans’ attention during his trip across South America. According to Goal.com, the footballer is spending time in Colombia with popular artists and content creators while getting to know the local culture. Goal.com reports .

Making the most of his summer break, the young talent visited the famous Comuna 13 neighborhood in Medellín, Colombia. During the trip, popular local content creator Westcol accompanied him and showed him the city’s landmarks.

Stage Performance and Cultural Events

While walking through the streets of Medellín, the footballer attracted attention by wearing the official yellow, blue and red jersey of the Colombia national team. They later attended a free open-air concert organized by popular singer Ryan Castro.

Lamine Yamal unexpectedly took to the stage during the concert, dancing and singing along to the artist’s popular track “El Ritmo que nos une.” Thousands of fans at the event warmly welcomed the moment, which was widely discussed on social media.

During his trip to South America, the footballer did not limit himself to music events and also explored the region’s administrative centers and cultural heritage. In particular, he visited La Alpujarra, the administrative center that houses the government of the Department of Antioquia.

During the visit, the footballer met city officials, including Mayor Federico Gutiérrez, and posed for commemorative photos. Yamal also attended the region’s famous Feria de las Flores festival and other cultural events, gaining a closer look at its rich heritage.

As his memorable summer holiday in Colombia draws to a close, Lamine Yamal is preparing to return to European football. The talented winger is wrapping up his travels and getting ready for a busy schedule with his club ahead of the new season.