US Court Fines Meta Over Child Safety

·44·Technology
US Court Fines Meta Over Child Safety

A court in the US state of New Mexico on Thursday ordered Meta to pay an additional $567 million fine in a case concerning the harmful effects and addictive nature of social media. The ruling marked a major step in broader legal efforts to protect minors and hold technology giants accountable. According to TechCrunch.com reports.

According to ixbt.com, the amount was added to the $375 million fine imposed in March, bringing the total fine the company must pay to $942 million. The court also required major changes to how Meta’s platforms operate in the state.

New Restrictions on Platform Operations

Under the ruling, the company must stop displaying the number of likes on its networks or show them only with a parent’s or guardian’s permission. Push notifications for minor users in the state must also be suspended from 22:00 to 07:00.

In addition, teenagers’ use of social media will be limited to 90 hours per month. That amounts to approximately three hours a day. The ruling noted that many New Mexico residents are facing risks of sexual exploitation, disrupted education and mental health problems because of Meta products.

Responses from the Parties and Legal Proceedings

Although the judge acknowledged that Meta was not the sole cause of the mental health crisis among young people in the state, the judge emphasized that its platforms played a significant role in the process. The judge said the company had created a serious public danger in the state and was required to address it.

According to New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez, Meta had known for years that its platforms harmed children but prioritized profits and engagement metrics over safety. In response, Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said the company would file an appeal.

The ruling followed another case decided in Los Angeles in March, which condemned the addictive nature of social media. Meta is also facing a number of lawsuits in other parts of the US, including a major case brought jointly by 33 states.

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