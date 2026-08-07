Bear Cub Becomes Reels' New Star

One of the bear cubs cared for by a family living in the United States has become a true social media star. A video circulating online shows the cub swimming peacefully in the backyard pool and playfully interacting with a mermaid doll.

It turns out that the family looks after several bears. They have set up a pool, various toys, and a special area for the bears to relax in their spacious yard. Videos showing the cubs' daily lives are regularly posted on social media.

The entertaining clips quickly attracted the attention of millions of users and spread widely on the Reels platform. In the comments, many users praised the cub's playful nature and adorable movements, calling it the internet's next favorite star.