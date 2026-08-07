Atlético Madrid begin work on Tottenham captain Cristian Romero transfer

Atlético Madrid have opened official talks to sign Tottenham captain Cristian Romero as they seek to strengthen their defence. Diego Simeone’s side have made bringing the experienced Argentina international to Madrid a priority in the summer transfer window. Although the player only signed a new four-year contract with the London club last August, he was expected to leave the team this summer. This was reported by Goal.com .

According to BBC Sport, Tottenham’s hierarchy are fully aware of the La Liga club’s interest, and initial discussions between the parties have begun. No serious problems are expected in agreeing personal terms with Cristian Romero. The transfer process could accelerate because the player himself is reportedly open to the possibility of continuing his career at another club.

The coach’s stance and competition

Tottenham’s head coach has made it clear that he will not stand in the way of players who want to leave the club. The manager stressed that he would respect their decision if they wished to accept new challenges. This approach allows Tottenham’s hierarchy to consider official offers from Atlético Madrid freely.

However, Atlético Madrid are not alone in the race for the defender. According to GOAL.com, Inter are also showing strong interest in the centre-back. The Serie A giants are making serious efforts to sign the Argentina international, and the parties are preparing to enter the decisive stage of negotiations over the transfer fee soon.

Season results and clubs’ plans

The completed club season was somewhat difficult for Cristian Romero. Although he received two red cards and caused difficulties for his team, he missed the end of the campaign because of a knee injury. Nevertheless, his international experience, including his consistent performances for the Argentina national team, has continued to attract the attention of major clubs. Tottenham are currently working on a new five-year contract for his teammate Micky van de Ven.

For Atlético Madrid, this transfer would be an important step towards improving the reliability of a defence that conceded 44 goals in La Liga during the completed season. Tottenham, meanwhile, would be forced to find a suitable replacement capable of immediately filling the void left by their captain, requiring the club to act quickly in the transfer market.