Juventus close to signing Jhon Lucumí

Juventus of Turin have reached an agreement to sign Bologna centre-back Jhon Lucumí. According to Goal.com, the Colombian has agreed personal terms with the Turin giants and approved a five-year contract. The parties now need to conduct final negotiations over the transfer fee. Goal.com reports .

In the race for the transfer, Juventus have managed to beat a number of Premier League giants. Chelsea and Manchester United had also expressed interest in the defender. However, Jhon Lucumí made continuing his career with the Turin side his priority.

A sporting project that outweighed financial offers

According to Tuttosport, the player rejected significantly higher financial offers from other clubs. Nottingham Forest, for example, were ready to pay him approximately €1 million more in net annual salary. Nevertheless, the defender chose a five-year contract worth €2.5 million per year excluding bonuses.

The Colombian’s decision was decisively influenced by the determination of Juventus’ management and the club’s sporting project. The opportunity to play in European competitions, represent a major club and remain in Serie A outweighed financial benefits for him.

Lucumí’s rise and transfer fee

Jhon Lucumí’s profile rose sharply after his assured performances in recent major international tournaments. In particular, his ability to keep Cristiano Ronaldo quiet in one of the key group-stage matches attracted the attention of experts. Those impressive displays did not escape the notice of Juventus head coach Luciano Spalletti, who made the defender his primary target to strengthen the back line.

Bologna protected their star with a €28 million release clause that expired in mid-July. The club currently values the centre-back at a minimum of €25 million, but the final agreement between the clubs is being carefully coordinated because of the player’s contractual situation.