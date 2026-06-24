Did Israel Secretly Smuggle Thousands of Starlink Devices into Iran?

·58·World
Did Israel Secretly Smuggle Thousands of Starlink Devices into Iran?

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett made an unexpected statement regarding a secret operation involving Iran.

According to him, an initiative was launched in 2021–2022 to purchase and secretly smuggle tens of thousands of Starlink devices into the country to maintain internet connectivity and support anti-government protesters.

Bennett emphasized that these devices were intended to allow protesters to communicate, coordinate their actions, and exchange information via the internet.

The former prime minister believes that if the project had been fully implemented, the capabilities of the opposition within Iran would have expanded significantly.

"Unfortunately, the current government did not follow through with this initiative. When the protests began, the necessary infrastructure was not in place," Bennett stated.

So far, the Israeli government has not provided an official comment on these claims.

Naftali BennettIsraelIranStarlink
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