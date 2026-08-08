MeLe introduces a fully passively cooled mini PC

The modern technology market has gained a new device distinguished by its compact size and completely silent operation. According to ixbt.com, MeLe has officially unveiled the compact, fanless Quieter mini PC based on a fully passive cooling system. Laut Ixbt.com the company reports.

The device’s main distinguishing features are its dimensions and operating mechanism. The mini PC measures just 150 x 105 x 40 millimeters and produces no noise during operation. This was achieved by using the relatively modest but energy-efficient Intel N150 processor.

Memory and storage options

Although the device looks compact, the manufacturer has paid particular attention to its internal capabilities. Users will be able to expand the mini PC’s RAM to 32 GB according to their needs.

The new model also supports installing two independent storage devices. It includes a dedicated slot for a modern M.2 SSD and a special bay for a conventional 2.5-inch hard drive or SSD. This is an excellent specification for a compact computer.

Connectivity options and price

Unfortunately, the manufacturer has not yet published images revealing the device’s internal layout, so the operation of its heat-dissipation system remains unknown. Nevertheless, the device offers a sufficient range of external interfaces and connection ports.

The device offers the following features:

Wi-Fi 5 module for wireless connectivity

Three high-speed USB 3.2 Gen2 ports

microSD card reader for data transfer

Two USB 2.0 ports

Two HDMI 2.0 ports and one DisplayPort 1.4 for connecting monitors

RJ45 port for network connectivity

According to ixbt.com, the base version of this mini PC with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage is priced at around US$473.