Aston Villa in talks over João Palhinha transfer

·54·Sport
Aston Villa in talks over João Palhinha transfer

English club Aston Villa has entered official negotiations to sign João Palhinha from Bayern Munich in an effort to address a shortage of midfield options. According to Goal.com, Birmingham manager Unai Emery has identified the experienced Portugal international as his main target to strengthen a squad hit by injuries. Goal.com reports .

Aston Villa officials have made an open statement on the transfer, confirming in an interview with German newspaper Bild that negotiations are ongoing. According to club official Damian Viadagany, the two sides have not yet reached a final agreement, although he stressed that relations with Bayern Munich are at a very good level.

Injury crisis and midfield problems

Aston Villa’s activity in the transfer market is not without reason. Starting defensive midfielder Amadou Onana is set to miss a large part of the season after suffering a cruciate ligament tear in his knee. In addition, Youri Tielemans’ move to Manchester United during the summer transfer window significantly reduced the team’s options in midfield.

Although the squad includes players such as João Gomes and Johan Manzambi, the demanding schedule in the Premier League and European competitions is pushing Unai Emery to seek an experienced midfielder. João Palhinha, who played for Tottenham last season, has been identified as the ideal candidate to fill the gap thanks to his extensive experience in the Premier League.

Bayern’s terms and the future

According to Sky in Germany, Bayern Munich are not planning to send their player out on loan again. The German giants are prepared to consider only permanent transfer offers for the Portugal midfielder, who was originally signed for €51 million.

If Aston Villa want to complete the transfer, they will have to make a serious financial commitment. For João Palhinha, who is known for his successful performances at Fulham, a move to the Birmingham club would mean not only a return to the Premier League but also the chance to take on a leading role in the team’s ambitious project.

Aston VillaJoão PalhinhaBayern MunichPremier LeagueTransfers
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