Tashkent Thriller: Bunyodkor Lose to OKMK and Drop Points in Sixth Straight Match

·66·Sport
Tashkent Thriller: Bunyodkor Lose to OKMK and Drop Points in Sixth Straight Match

In one of the central matches of Matchday 16 in the Uzbekistan Super League, Bunyodkor hosted OKMK in Tashkent. In a high-scoring and intense encounter, Mirjalol Qosimov’s side secured a hard-fought victory.

The defeat was the «falcons» / «swifts»’ sixth consecutive loss of the current championship and showed that the team’s crisis is deepening.

Tashkent comeback and five-goal thriller

The match began with Bunyodkor on the front foot. In the 26th minute, Dmitriy Pletnev opened the scoring, but OKMK produced a dramatic comeback before half-time, scoring three goals in just nine minutes:

  • In the 33rd minute, Siyovash Haqnazariy converted a penalty to level the score.

  • In the 39th minute, Nodir Abdurazzoqov put the visitors ahead.

  • Then, in the 42nd minute, Aziz Xolmurodov scored OKMK’s third goal.

At the start of the second half, in the 47th minute, Nosir Abdusalomov reduced the deficit to 2:3, but the «swallows» could not find the strength to restore parity.

League table update: OKMK break into the top three

Thanks to this important victory, Mirjalol Qosimov’s OKMK side reached 28 points and climbed to third place in the league table.

Bunyodkor, who have now suffered six consecutive defeats, remain on 19 points in 10th place in the league table.

Match details:

Super League, Matchday 16

Bunyodkor — OKMK 2:3

8 August. Tashkent. Bunyodkor Stadium.

  • Goals: Dmitriy Pletnev (26), Nosir Abdusalomov (47) — Siyovash Haqnazariy (33, penalty), Nodir Abdurazzoqov (39), Aziz Xolmurodov (42).

  • Bunyodkor: Abdumavlon Abduljalilov, Sardor Rahmonov, Dmitriy Pletnev, Amir To‘raqulov, Sardor Abdunabiyev (Islom Anvarov, 46), Muhammad Hakimov, Shahzod Ne’matjonov (Abdulfayz Bobomurodov, 66), Muzaffar Olimjonov (Abdulqodir Mirfayziyev, 86), Nosir Abdusalomov, Shamsiddin Tursunmahamadov, Azizbek To‘lqinbekov (Muhammadali Adhamov, 83).

  • OKMK: Javohir Ilyosov, Shahzod Toirov, Giorgi Papava, Avaz O‘lmasaliyev (Abror Karimov, 46), Dilshod Ahmadaliyev, Aziz Xolmurodov (Urosh Koyich, 72), Asad Sobirjonov (Ivan Peshich, 72), Nodir Abdurazzoqov (Hazrat Tursunqulov, 83), Saidafzal Ahrorov, Arixiro Sentoku, Siyovash Haqnazariy.

  • Cautions: Aziz Xolmurodov (54).

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BunyodkorOKMKTashkentMirjalol Qosimov
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