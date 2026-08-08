UFC Sensation: Gaethje–Makhachev Superfight Could Be Organized

·73·Sport
UFC Sensation: Gaethje–Makhachev Superfight Could Be Organized

UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje Islam Makhachevcould vacate his title to stage a superfight against the welterweight champion. This was revealed by manager Ali Abdelaziz, who represents both renowned fighters.

The statement has sparked widespread discussion in the MMA world and sports media.

“The check with the most zeroes”: The manager’s candid statement

Ali Abdelaziz appeared on the latest episode of the “Pound 4 Pound” podcast and spoke openly about Gaethje’s future and the most financially rewarding options:

“If Justin Gaethje had to choose just one fight, I would want him to choose the biggest opponent and the fight with the biggest check next to his name. It doesn’t necessarily have to be a title defense. It could be a fight for the welterweight championship or the BMF belt. The main thing is who offers him the check with the most zeroes.

I don’t think any of the top lightweights can add anything new to Justin Gaethje’s legacy. Charles Oliveira? How many times has he been submitted? Arman Tsarukyan is probably the toughest opponent in the division and will become champion in the future. Max Holloway beat Justin—fair enough. But I’m thinking selfishly right now: if Justin Gaethje wants to fight Islam, he can take that fight. Why not? Then he would vacate the lightweight title.”Abdelaziz said.

What is the situation? The fighters’ plans for the near future

In June, after defeating Ilia Topuria and taking the lightweight title, Justin Gaethje said he would not return to the Octagon until the end of the year and would take some time off.

Meanwhile, welterweight champion Islam Makhachev will defend his title against Irish challenger Ian Machado Garry in the main event of UFC 330 in Philadelphia next week.

If Makhachev wins his upcoming fight, the chances of a Gaethje–Makhachev superfight in early 2027 will increase further.

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