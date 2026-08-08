Rodri's Transfer Will Transform Barcelona's Squad

According to a sports publication, Rodri's unexpected transfer Barcelona is forcing serious changes to the club's sporting project. Although head coach Hansi Flick is adding a top-level player to his squad, the deal is creating new challenges for the club and accelerating the squad overhaul. Goal.com reports .

The club's sporting director, Deco, will have to continue using his "magic formula" to reconcile the wishes of all parties and create new revenue streams. Rodri, who is expected to join the team as early as Sunday, will significantly increase competition in midfield.

Squad overhaul and the youngsters' futures

These days, during the initial training sessions at Spotify Camp Nou, Deco and Flick have held a series of meetings with the young players. During these meetings, the demands for the new season and each player's future were explained clearly.

Some young talents have already learned their fate. In particular, players such as Diarra, Alex Gonzalez and Gustavo will immediately return to Barcelona Atlètic. Their roles in the first team are currently limited.

Players looking for new clubs

Another midfielder, Toni Marquez, has realised that it is time to find another club to continue his career. He needs consistent playing time to develop, while competition for minutes in Barcelona's midfield is extremely fierce.

For this reason, seeking a new environment outside Spotify Camp Nou appears to be the right decision for Marquez. The club's management is also taking the player's future into account while finalising the contracts.

Even more changes than expected are likely to take place in the squad in the coming days. Before the transfer window closes, some players are expected to leave on loan, while others will depart permanently.