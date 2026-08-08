Trump reportedly counts Khabib among his favorite fighters

·133·World
Trump reportedly counts Khabib among his favorite fighters

US President Donald Trump is reportedly one of the biggest fans of former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. The athlete’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, said this on the “Pound 4 Pound Show” program.

According to Ali Abdelaziz, Trump likes two fighters more than anyone else. They are American Justin Gaethje and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“President Trump loves two fighters more than anyone else — American Justin Gaethje and Khabib. He is Khabib’s biggest fan. I asked him, ‘Why do you love Khabib so much?’ He replied, ‘I included Khabib in my book,’” Ali Abdelaziz said.

The statement once again highlights Trump’s special respect for the former UFC champion. Khabib is considered one of the most famous MMA fighters to have ended his career undefeated.

Donald TrumpKhabib NurmagomedovUFCJustin GaethjeAli Abdelaziz
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