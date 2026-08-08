Evloev vs Volkanovski: UFC 333 Main Event Taking Shape

The next numbered UFC event, UFC 333, will take place on October 24 this year on the famous Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

According to sources close to the situation, the event’s main fight is expected to be for the UFC featherweight championship. The reigning world champion, Australian Alexander Volkanovski will face the undefeated Russian ranked No. 1 in the division, Movsar Evloev in the Octagon.

Although this highly anticipated and intense matchup has not yet been officially announced by the UFC, insiders say the deal is close to being finalized.

Movsar Evloev: A Triumphant Rise into the Top 10

In March this year, undefeated Russian fighter Movsar Evloev claimed his milestone 10th victory in the UFC. At a UFC event in London, he defeated British hometown favorite Lerone Murphy in a hard-fought bout by majority decision. That success opened the door directly to a title fight for Evloev.

Alexander Volkanovski’s Return to the Throne

The experienced Australian champion, meanwhile, has continued to defend his belt in impressive fashion:

The First Step: In April last year, Volkanovski defeated Diego Lopes by unanimous decision in a dramatic bout for the vacant championship belt, reclaiming the title.

Rematch Dominance: In their rematch this January, Alexander once again defeated his Brazilian opponent by unanimous decision in front of his home fans in Australia.

If the Abu Dhabi report is confirmed, Yas Island will witness another historic and fiercely contested title fight.

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