The U.S. Department of Defense (Pentagon) has prematurely removed a senior general who coordinated the delivery of military aid to Ukraine and played a key role on NATO’s eastern flank.

ABC News reported this, citing its sources.

A drastic decision two months before the end of his term

The general in question is Lieutenant General Charlz Konstansa, commander of the U.S. Army’s V Corps. According to sources, only two months remained until the end of his term as head of the U.S. military contingent in Poland.

For reference: The V Corps structure led by General Konstansa plays a central role in logistics and coordination of the military-technical assistance provided to Ukraine by the United States and its allies, as well as in commanding troops along NATO’s eastern borders.

The Pentagon leadership’s failure to disclose the reasons for Charlz Konstansa’s sudden removal from office has prompted various speculations.

New commander approved

It was reported that Major General Tomas Felti replaced Konstansa. His nomination had already been approved by the U.S. Senate, and he had originally been scheduled to assume the post in October this year.

As a result of the Pentagon’s decision, General Felti had to take over his responsibilities ahead of schedule.

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