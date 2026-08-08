A “Stray” Wild Boar Stops Metro Service in Central Budapest

·153·World
A “Stray” Wild Boar Stops Metro Service in Central Budapest

An unexpected and extraordinary incident occurred in central Budapest, the capital of Hungary. A wild boar wandering through the city streets entered a metro station, prompting the immediate evacuation of passengers and the temporary suspension of train services.

The Budapest transport company (BKV) issued an official statement about the incident.

An “unexpected passenger” enters a train and passengers are quickly evacuated

According to transport company representatives, the wild animal suddenly appeared at the Lajos Kossuth Square metro station:

“The animal briefly entered one of the carriages. Fortunately, no passengers were injured. It then left the carriage, went down via a service staircase and hid under a train standing at the station. BKV employees immediately evacuated people from the station and closed off the area. All passengers left the station safely.”— the BKV statement said.

Because of the emergency, metro service on the M2 line was temporarily restricted, and special buses were put into service for passengers.

The Budapest mayor’s reaction and the veterinarian’s decision

Emergency service workers who arrived at the scene managed to capture the wild boar. However, an examination showed that the animal was seriously injured. After assessing the situation, the veterinarian called to the scene decided to shoot and euthanize it to protect public safety and prevent the animal from suffering.

Attila Feldvari, a spokesperson for the Hungarian National Hunting Chamber, said wild boars can pose a serious danger to people in densely populated areas. For this reason, he said, this is considered the safest way to neutralize them in such situations.

Budapest Mayor Gergely Karácsony also commented on the unusual incident on his Facebook page:

“I never thought I would have to write about an incident like this. How the boar ended up in a central metro station such as Lajos Kossuth Square remains a mystery for now.”— the mayor wrote.

An investigation is currently underway to determine where the animal was injured and how it reached the metro station in the city center.

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BudapestHungaryBKVGergely Karácsony
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