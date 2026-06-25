Nearly 15 iPhones Destroyed by Five-Year-Old Boy

·30·World
Nearly 15 iPhones Destroyed by Five-Year-Old Boy

In Shenzhen, China, a five-year-old boy accidentally started a fire, destroying dozens of mobile phones. This was reported by the South China Morning Post.

It is reported that the boy's father, Peng, runs a mobile phone store and kept some of the devices for sale at home. The incident occurred after the child saw sparks coming from a faulty extension cord and tried to light a towel with them.

As a result, the fire spread quickly, destroying nearly 30 phones. More than half of them were iPhone smartphones, with total damages exceeding 200,000 yuan (approximately $29,500).

Peng said he was asleep at the time of the incident. Waking up to the smell of smoke, he managed to extinguish the fire, but a part of the workshop and living room was seriously damaged.

Fortunately, the boy was not injured. After the incident, the father explained to his son that playing with fire is dangerous and expressed hope that such a situation would not happen again.

ShenzhenChinaiPhoneSouth China Morning Post
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