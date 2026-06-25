Spiky suits to protect sheep from wolves spark debate

In the Carinthia region of southern Austria, a special spiky suit has been created to protect sheep from wolf attacks. However, this invention is being received differently by the public and experts.

Due to the increasing number of wolves in Carinthia, livestock farmers are forced to seek new ways to protect their animals. Fences, guard dogs, and other means are expensive and do not always yield sufficient results.

72-year-old entrepreneur and farmer Rudolf Schaubach developed a spiky suit that covers a large part of the sheep's body. He believes this device prevents the wolf from inflicting fatal injuries on the sheep.

However, the invention has triggered an investigation into potential animal cruelty and violations of livestock farming regulations. The Vienna animal protection society demanded a study on the construction's negative impact on the sheep.

Experts say the suit could interfere with lambs' ability to nurse. Additionally, doubts have been raised about whether a few spikes can actually deter a wolf.