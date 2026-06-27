Cleanup in Indonesia: 4.7 Million Children's Accounts Deleted

A truly sensational and strict decision in the world of social networks! The Indonesian government has taken an unprecedented step to ensure the virtual safety of children and protect them from harmful content. Nearly 4.7 million profiles belonging to users under the age of 16 have been blocked in the country.

This was Reuters agency reporting based on a statement by Indonesia's Minister of Communication and Digital Technology, Meutya Hafid.

How many accounts were deleted from which platform?

The biggest "blow" fell on the short-video platform TikTok. The numbers of the mass cleanup are as follows:

Social Network / Platform Number of deleted children's accounts TikTok 4.1 million YouTube nearly 600 thousand Total 4.7 million

What caused this? A ruthless new law

Such drastic measures are not a coincidence. The thing is, on March 28, 2026 a new legal regulation came into force in Indonesia. According to this document, all networks recognized as "high-risk platforms" in the country are obligated to gradually and completely delete accounts of children under 16.

As of today, the following popular networks and gaming platforms have already fallen under the influence of these strict rules:

Instagram and Facebook

X (formerly Twitter)

Roblox gaming platform

The goal is not just to ban, but to change the culture!

According to Indonesia's Minister of Communication and Digital Technology Meutya Hafid, the government's goal is not only to disconnect children from the internet, but to increase the responsibility of the large digital giants.

"We are not simply delaying a child's access to the network, but we want the culture of the platforms' behavior to change," said the Indonesian minister.

Such a strict system aimed at ensuring the safety of children in the digital world is expected to soon become a model for other countries as well.