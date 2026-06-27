Frenkie de Jong: 'Messi is the greatest footballer in history'

Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong praised the performance of Argentina's captain Lionel Messi at the 2026 World Cup.

De Jong noted that he is not surprised that Messi is still performing at such a high level.

"No, I am not surprised that Messi is still playing at this level. Messi is Messi. He is the greatest footballer in history, so his performance doesn't surprise me," De Jong told Diario Ole.

As a reminder, Argentina won 2-0 against Austria in the second round of the World Cup. In this match, Messi scored a brace, bringing his total World Cup goals to 18.

Furthermore, the Argentine star currently leads the 2026 World Cup top scorers race with 5 goals.

For reference, the 2026 World Cup, hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico, will run until July 19.