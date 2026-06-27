Hot Battles Begin: Brutal Play-off Pairings Revealed

The 2026 FIFA World Cup across the ocean is entering its most exciting phase! Today, June 27 marked the conclusion of the final group stage matches for Groups E, H, and G, and the long-awaited play-off spots have been decided.

In this historic World Cup hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico, every second is intense. Following the heartbreaking and joyful encounters of the group stage, new pairings ready to clash in the Round of 16 have been formed.

Who faces whom? The schedule of fiery clashes

The next stage of the tournament brings us the following interesting and unexpected matchups. Which teams do you think will advance to the quarter-finals?

Battle of the Elites Fierce Competition Germany — Paraguay France — Sweden South Africa — Canada Netherlands — Morocco USA — Bosnia and Herzegovina Brazil — Japan Ivory Coast — Norway Argentina — Cape Verde Australia — Egypt

Will the defending champions keep their throne?

Among these pairings, the eyes of football fans will undoubtedly be on the reigning World Champions — Argentina national team.

The Intrigue: Messi's teammates will face Cape Verde, one of the tournament's most unexpected and gritty representatives. While Argentina looks like the clear favorite on paper, sensations always rule the play-offs!

Additionally, the host USA will test Bosnia at home, while Canada will attempt to overcome the dangerous African side South Africa. The Brazil vs Japan and Netherlands vs Morocco matches are guaranteed to be true football shows!

The do-or-die games begin soon. Which national team are you rooting for? Stay tuned for the results with us!