Huge Asteroid to Fly Past Earth Today: Is There a Danger?

According to the European Space Agency, today — June 27 1997 NC1 a large asteroid will fly past Earth. Experts emphasize that it poses no danger to our planet. However, this flyby is considered one of the significant events for astronomers and skywatchers.

It is reported that the asteroid will move at a closest point of approximately 2.6 million kilometers from Earth. Although this is nearly seven times the distance between the Moon and Earth, by astronomical standards, it is classified as a large near-Earth asteroid.

The asteroid 1997 NC1 was detected nearly 30 years ago by the asteroid observation system in Hawaii. Its diameter is estimated to be from 750 meters to 1.65 kilometers approximately.

Experts note that despite the asteroid's approach to Earth, its orbit does not intersect with our planet's orbit. Therefore, there is no cause for concern. Amateur skywatchers with binoculars or a small telescope may observe it as a dim point of light moving across the sky.

According to NASA calculations, 1997 NC1 the asteroid will fly by Earth at such a close distance again only in the year 2133 . For this reason, its current flyby is valued as one of the rare and interesting astronomical events for space enthusiasts.