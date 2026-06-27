Brawl in Georgian Parliament: Spring Session Ends in Chaos

The spring session of the Georgian Parliament concluded with scandals and brawls.

The final plenary session was dedicated to the government's annual report. During the session, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze informed deputies about the government's activities over the past period.

However, a sharp dispute erupted in the parliamentary hall at the end of the meeting. An argument between representatives of the ruling "Georgian Dream" party and members of the "For Georgia" faction quickly turned into a physical clash.

A brawl broke out among the deputies, and the situation spiraled out of control for a while. Despite this, following the incident, the spring session of parliament officially closed with the performance of the national anthem.

According to reports, the autumn session of parliament will begin on September 1. No extraordinary session is planned at this time.