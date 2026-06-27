A proposal has been put forward in the Russian State Duma to apply the death penalty to officials for certain grave corruption crimes.

Sergey Mironov, leader of the 'A Just Russia' party, stated that certain actions taken by officials for personal gain could seriously damage citizen safety and the country's defense capabilities.

"Such crimes should be equated to treason and espionage and punished by the death penalty," Mironov said in an interview with the RTVI channel.

According to the proposal, a new criminal offense titled "corrupt activities that damaged the country's defense capability and citizen safety" could be introduced into the Russian Criminal Code.

The death penalty remains in Russian legislation as the most severe form of punishment. However, an indefinite moratorium has been in place since 1997, and this penalty is not applied in practice.

The last convict to be executed by death penalty in Russia was serial killer Sergey Golovkin, known by the nickname 'Fisher'. He was shot in 1996.