Shamil Gazizov: "Uzbekistan's task is difficult, but I wish them victory"

Russian football official Shamil Gazizov shared his thoughts ahead of the DR Congo vs Uzbekistan match in the 3rd round of the 2026 World Cup group stage.

The expert noted that Uzbekistan's chance to reach the playoffs remains theoretically possible, but the goal difference makes the team's task significantly harder.

"Anything can happen. But Uzbekistan's goal difference is not good, which is why the task is very complex," said Gazizov.

He also evaluated the national team's performance in the previous two matches.

"Uzbekistan played well, but they lost both matches. The players put in the effort, but they could have played better. Regardless, I wish the team victory in the final match," Match TV quoted him.

Ahead of the 3rd round, the Uzbekistan national team has yet to earn any points and sits at the bottom of the group.

The match against DR Congo will start on June 28 at 04:30 Tashkent time. It was previously announced that Uzbekistan will take the field in an all-white kit.