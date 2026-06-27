Luis Suarez Reacts to Comparisons Between Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi

·4·Sport
Luis Suarez Reacts to Comparisons Between Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi

Legendary Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez has called for an end to the constant comparisons between Barcelona and Spain national team youngster Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi. The veteran forward, currently playing for Inter Miami, acknowledges the similarities between the two players but considers them fundamentally different. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, Luis Suarez emphasized that comparisons are not always beneficial. He believes that although both players are products of Barcelona's academy — La Masia — and are exceptional with their left foot, their styles and roles on the pitch differ. Suarez urges that the young talent should not be put under excessive pressure.

Comparisons are hateful and inappropriate

"Comparisons are a hateful thing. Yes, they both play with the left foot, both have high technique, but they are completely different players. The results speak for themselves. Leo's achievements at his age are astonishing. Let's just hope that Lamine reaches at least that level in the future," said Suarez.

Luis Suarez also touched upon Lamine Yamal's role in the Spanish national team and his impact on the game. According to him, as soon as the young player enters the pitch, his teammates begin to trust him more. When Yamal receives the ball, opposing defenders increase their vigilance because he can change the situation at any moment with an unexpected pass or shot.

Suarez noted that Yamal handles the immense attention directed at him very well and is carrying this responsibility worthily. The striker praised the young star's composure under pressure and professional growth. However, he added that talent alone is not enough to reach Messi's level.

Messi's inextinguishable passion

Currently playing in the same club as Lionel Messi, Suarez specifically noted the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner's continued drive to be the best. While many speak of Messi's age, his hard work in training and mental strength remain at a high level.

This topic is also of interest to football fans, as Lamine Yamal's brilliance at the European Championship led many to see him as the 'Messi' of a new era. However, experts like Suarez remind us that the young player should be allowed to carve his own path, while phenomena like Messi have their own unique place in history.

Lionel MessiLamine YamalLuis SuarezBarcelonaFootball
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