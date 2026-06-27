Rocket Lab Delays Japanese Satellite Due to Secret US Military Mission

On June 26, Rocket Lab successfully launched another radar satellite for a Japanese company into orbit. However, this flight drew the attention of international experts not only for its technical result but because it was delayed due to a secret operation by the US Space Force. According to ixbt.com, the mission was postponed by more than a week due to a rapid action program that remained secret for over 72 hours. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The Electron launch vehicle took off from Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand at 13:43 EDT. As part of the "10 Owl of 10" mission, the StriX spacecraft was placed into an orbit at an altitude of 552 kilometers 56 minutes after launch. This is the tenth satellite launched by Rocket Lab for Synspective, and the Japanese startup has used only this provider to build its orbital constellation.

Secret Mission and Unexpected Changes

The flight was originally scheduled for June 17, but on the evening of June 16, Rocket Lab unexpectedly announced the postponement of the launch. At the time, the company explained this as a need for additional checks. It later became known that the resulting time slot was used to carry out the Victus Haze operational mission at the request of the US Space Force.

Although the flight under Victus Haze took place on June 19, neither the military nor Rocket Lab announced it in advance. Official confirmation was released only three days after the flight. Due to the remote location of the spaceport, there were no witnesses to the launch; only the appearance of new objects in the Space-Track database indirectly confirmed that the mission had taken place.

This secret operation is part of the "responsive space" concept. This concept provides the ability to launch satellites into orbit within a few days or even hours after receiving a task. This is of strategic importance for the US defense system in responding quickly to unexpected threats.

A New Stage in Rocket Lab's Strategy

The Synspective mission was the twelfth flight of the Electron rocket in 2024. It is worth noting that the company is actively involved not only in commercial but also in testing military technologies. For example, on June 11, a rocket in the HASTE modification designed to test hypersonic technologies was launched from Virginia.

Today, Rocket Lab is becoming more than just a commercial operator, evolving into one of the main contractors in the US space sector. Synspective, in turn, has signed a contract with Rocket Lab for another 17 flights and has additionally established cooperation with SpaceX. Such projects serve to further improve radar earth observation systems.