New US Passport Featuring Trump's Image Unveiled

·3·World
New US Passport Featuring Trump's Image Unveiled

US President Donald Trump presented a sample of a special commemorative passport prepared for the 250th anniversary of the country's independence on June 26. The most striking feature of this limited-edition passport is the inclusion of the president's personal photo. This was CNN reported.

Trump posted an image of the passport on the Truth Social network, adding: "The new US passport. It says 'Welcome, but behave yourself!'", he commented.

In the presented sample, Donald Trump is depicted standing behind the famous Resolute Desk in the Oval Office. The background of the photo features the original text of the US Declaration of Independence, with the president's signature at the bottom. The opposite page of the passport depicts the famous work "Declaration of Independence" by artist John Trumbull.

It is reported that this portrait was prepared based on the official portrait kept at the Smithsonian National Portrait Galleryin Washington. This design differs from the previous sample shown by the State Department in early 2026.

A copy of the document depicting Donald Trump's portrait and the US Declaration of Independence.

On the evening of June 26, the passport layout was also posted on the official White House page on the X social network. The post was titled "New US passport dedicated to the 250th anniversary of America" . However, when journalists asked if this design was the final official version, the White House referred the comment to the jurisdiction of the State Department. CNN has contacted the State Department for an official response on this matter.

Who will receive the passport?

The special commemorative passport was first announced in April as part of the celebrations for the 250th anniversary of US independence. Officials described it as a document dedicated to the historic date, featuring a special design and enhanced imagery on the cover and internal pages.

According to reports, once the passport is ready, it will be provided as a standard option to citizens who personally visit the passport agency in Washington to renew their documents. Those applying online or living in other parts of the country will continue to use the current passport design.

The inside cover of current US passports features a work by artist Percy Moran, depicting Francis Scott Key's history during the bombardment of Fort McHenry. It is noted that this event later inspired the creation of the US national anthem.

At the same time, the US Treasury Department in May proposed the initiative to issue a new $250 banknote featuring the image of Donald Trump. According to reports, some officials pressured the Bureau of Engraving and Printing within the US Treasury to accelerate this project. The proposed design samples feature Trump's photo in the center of the banknote, as well as the signatures of the US President and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

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