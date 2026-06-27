Two earthquakes in 40 seconds: terrible consequences in Venezuela

·36·World
Two earthquakes in 40 seconds: terrible consequences in Venezuela

More than 50,000 people have gone missing following powerful earthquakes in Venezuela. Tom Fletcher, the UN humanitarian chief, stated that rescue operations are continuing under extremely difficult conditions.

According to the latest data, at least 920 people have died and more than 3,360 have been injured as a result of the natural disaster. Rescuers are working day and night to find those trapped under the rubble.

The earthquake occurred on the evening of June 24. Two powerful tremors with magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5 were recorded within approximately 40 seconds. Hundreds of aftershocks followed the main quakes.

Many buildings collapsed, and in some areas, entire neighborhoods were reduced to ruins. Families are participating in search efforts in hopes of finding their missing loved ones.

Officials warn that the death toll may rise further.

VenezuelaTom FletcherUN
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