Xiaomi Introduces Revolutionary Update for Mijia Refrigerators

·46·Technology
Xiaomi Introduces Revolutionary Update for Mijia Refrigerators

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has announced the next software update (OTA) for its Mijia series of smart refrigerators. This update aims to transform household appliances from simple food storage devices into full-fledged smart assistants. Users can now reach a completely new level of remote control and product quality monitoring. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

Strict control over product expiration dates

According to ixbt.com, after installing the new firmware, users will be able to register products via the Mi Home app manually or using voice commands. The system database contains information on over 300 types of products and automatically suggests optimal storage parameters for each ingredient. This function allows recording not only the product name but also which part of the refrigerator it is located in.

The new interface is enriched with a visual monitoring system. The freshness of products is indicated using special color indicators. For example, products nearing their expiration date are highlighted in a separate color to warn the user. This is crucial for reducing food waste and ensuring the safety of consumed products.

Special modes for gourmets

For high-end models with temperature adjustment capabilities, Xiaomi engineers have added four professional processing modes. These include:

  • Preparing desserts at low temperatures;
  • Low-temperature fermentation;
  • Brewing cold drinks;
  • Low-temperature soaking of products.
These modes allow for ultra-precise temperature control, which in turn expands the refrigerator's functional capabilities, turning it into multi-functional kitchen equipment. This update is expected to be particularly useful for those who enjoy preparing complex drinks and desserts at home.

The software update installation process is very simple, performed with a single click via the Mi Home app. The process takes approximately 3 to 5 minutes. It is worth noting that while the update is downloading, the refrigerator's smart functions may temporarily stop working, but the main cooling system will continue to operate.

This step by Xiaomi once again proves how important software is in the household appliances market. Given that Xiaomi's smart home devices are becoming popular in the Uzbekistan market, these conveniences will undoubtedly benefit local users soon.

XiaomiMijiaSmart HomeTechnologyMi Home
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