Oppo Reno 16 FS Unveiled: 6500 mAh Battery and Powerful Cameras

Oppo, known for its innovative approach in the smartphone market, has officially announced the new Reno 16 FS model for the European market. This device stands out from other models in the Reno 16 series with its balanced technical specifications and, in particular, its autonomous power. The new gadget is expected to attract users not only with its design but also with modern AI functions. This is reported by Ixbt.com news provides.

The main advantage of the device is evident in its battery. Engineers have succeeded in installing a massive 6500 mAh battery in the Reno 16 FS model. This figure is a rare occurrence for smartphones in the mid and high segments today. Additionally, the device supports 45W SuperVOOC fast charging technology, allowing the user to stay connected for a long time.

Screen and Performance Capabilities

The Oppo Reno 16 FS is equipped with a 6.57-inch AMOLED display, providing a resolution of 2372 x 1080 pixels. The display has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a peak brightness of 1400 nit/m2. A 10-bit color reproduction system ensures that images appear more vivid and natural. The optical fingerprint scanner installed under the screen contributes to the device's modern look.

Inside the smartphone is the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy processor. Regarding memory, the manufacturer offers 8 GB of RAM (LPDDR4X) and 512 GB of internal storage (UFS 3.1). It is worth noting that users can further expand the storage capacity using microSD cards. ColorOS 16 based on Android was chosen as the software.

Camera and Additional Functions

For photography enthusiasts, the Reno 16 FS offers extensive capabilities. Three modules are located on the rear panel of the smartphone:

50 megapixel main sensor (with optical image stabilization — OIS);

8 megapixel ultra-wide angle lens;

50 megapixel telephoto lens (with OIS and zoom capability).

For selfie lovers, a 50 megapixel front camera with an autofocus system is provided. Importantly, both the main and front cameras are capable of recording 4K videos at 30 frames per second. This is ideal for high-quality content creators for social networks.

According to ixbt.com, the smartphone is protected against water and dust according to the IP68 standard. The device also features stereo speakers, NFC, Bluetooth 5.4, and eSIM technologies. A special Snap Key AI button allows quick access to artificial intelligence functions. In the European market, this model is priced around 649 euros and will be available in Purple Black and Pop White colors.