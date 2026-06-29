New Border Attack: Pakistan and Taliban Trade Accusations

·36·World
New Border Attack: Pakistan and Taliban Trade Accusations

Pakistan launched airstrikes and deployed ground troops in areas bordering Afghanistan on Sunday. The incident resulted in dozens of deaths and further escalated tensions between the two countries.

The Taliban government of Afghanistan reported that as a result of the attacks, at least 36 civilians, including women and children, were killed, and more than 160 people were injured. Kabul described the attack as a "cowardly act" and a "crime and brutality."

Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar stated that the strikes targeted facilities where militants were hiding. He noted that during the operation, 29 militants were eliminated. According to officials, these attacks were a response to recent terrorist attacks against civilians in Pakistan.

Pakistan has long accused Afghanistan of providing shelter to terrorist groups organizing attacks from across the border. The Taliban government denies these claims. Kabul, in turn, accuses Pakistan of unjustified attacks on civilian residential areas.

According to the Afghan government, the strikes hit civilian homes, while Pakistan stated they targeted militant hideouts in the provinces of Paktia, Paktika, and Kunar. The highest number of casualties was recorded in the village of Mandokhel in Paktika province.

One day before the attacks, a terrorist attack on the Sindh Rangers headquarters in Karachi killed three military personnel. Additionally, three militants were killed and another suspect was arrested. Responsibility was claimed by the group "Jamaat-ul-Ahror," considered a splinter wing of the TTP.

Clashes on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border have become frequent in recent months. Armed conflicts in February resulted in dozens of deaths. In early June, Pakistan reported 26 militants killed in airstrikes, while the Afghan side stated 13 people, mostly children, died in those attacks.

PakistanAfghanistanTalibanKabulKarachi
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

World Cup Magic: African Sorcerer Allegedly Casts Spell on Harry KaneWorld Cup Magic: African Sorcerer Allegedly Casts Spell on Harry KaneToday, 14:36Pakistan Launches Airstrikes on Afghanistan: Situation EscalatesPakistan Launches Airstrikes on Afghanistan: Situation EscalatesToday, 14:29Helicopter crashes in Saudi Arabia: 14 deadHelicopter crashes in Saudi Arabia: 14 deadToday, 14:27Why does the famous village not allow tourists every SundayWhy does the famous village not allow tourists every SundayToday, 14:02Goldfish That Lived Two Weeks Without a Head Amazes ScientistsGoldfish That Lived Two Weeks Without a Head Amazes ScientistsToday, 13:59Powerful Gas Explosion During Rescue Operation in Venezuela's CapitalPowerful Gas Explosion During Rescue Operation in Venezuela's CapitalToday, 13:57
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
Earth's rotation is slowing down dangerously: scientists warn
Earth's rotation is slowing down dangerously: scientists warn
Netherlands Performs First Euthanasia on Child Under 12
Netherlands Performs First Euthanasia on Child Under 12
A project that amazed the world: the first farm for animal-free meat production has been launched
A project that amazed the world: the first farm for animal-free meat production has been launched