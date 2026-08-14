Pritchard Colon, who shone with a 16-0 record, dies after 221 days in a coma

The boxing world has suffered a devastating and heartbreaking loss. The talented Puerto Rican boxer, whose career ended tragically after a horrific brain injury suffered in the ring at the age of 22, Pritchard Colon has died at the age of 33.

The news was announced on social media by the athlete’s father, who witnessed his son’s years of resilience and never left him alone for a moment, Richard Colon said on his social media page.

“He is now in a better world”: A father’s heartbreaking words

Pritchard’s father spoke about his son’s final wish and the unparalleled support from fans, writing:

*“Sadly, my son Pritchard has left this world. He is now in a better world, free from suffering. I did everything I could to fulfill his greatest wish and dream — he really wanted to go on vacation to Puerto Rico, but we were unable to make it happen. Thank you all for the sincere love and endless prayers you have shown over all these years. Please continue to pray for our family,”* said the elder Colon.

A 16-0 record and a foul that changed his life forever

Pritchard Colon was once regarded as one of world boxing’s brightest stars with a highly promising future. In the professional ring, he fought 16 bouts and won them all, including 13 by knockout, remaining undefeated throughout his career.

However, everything changed in October 2015, when he faced American boxer Terrel Williams. During the bout, the opponent repeatedly and flagrantly violated the boxing rules, landing illegal punches to the back of Colon’s head. At the end of the ninth round, a misunderstanding in the boxer’s corner led to his glove being removed, and Pritchard was ruled the loser by technical disqualification.

221 days in a coma and remarkable courage in a wheelchair

After the fight, Colon entered the dressing room, where he suddenly experienced severe dizziness and nausea before losing consciousness. Rushed to hospital, the athlete was diagnosed with a brain hemorrhage and a subdural hematoma.

After emergency brain surgery, Colon remained in a coma for 221 days. Although he regained consciousness after a fierce battle for his life, he lost the ability to move and speak independently and was forced to spend the remaining 11 years of his life in a wheelchair under specialized care.

His tragedy prompted stricter penalties in boxing worldwide for punches to the back of the head, known as the “Pritchard Colon Rule.” Pritchard’s fate will remain in fans’ memories as a symbol of courage and family devotion in sports history.

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