Champions League Matches Could Be Played at Stamford Bridge

·61·Sport
Champions League Matches Could Be Played at Stamford Bridge

London’s Stamford Bridge is preparing to host the UEFA Champions League anthem once again this season, but this time Chelsea will not be the team taking the field. In an unexpected turn of events in the sporting world, Ukrainian giants Shakhtar Donetsk have taken negotiations to the final stage over playing their European home matches in West London. Goal.com reports .

As is well known, Shakhtar Donetsk have been unable to play at Donbas Arena, their home country’s main stadium, since 2014. In recent years, the Ukrainians have hosted international matches in Poland, Germany and Slovenia. Now, the club’s management is seriously considering London as an option, with negotiations between the parties continuing actively.

Club Partnership

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Stamford Bridge is expected to become the main venue for Shakhtar’s home fixtures this season. Over the past 18 months, Chelsea and Shakhtar have established close ties. This was prompted by Mykhailo Mudryk’s high-profile transfer to the London club at the start of 2023.

The two clubs also successfully co-hosted the Game4Ukraine charity event, aimed at raising humanitarian aid. These warm relations are now giving Shakhtar the opportunity to use a London stadium.

Favorable Conditions for the Miners in the United Kingdom

London is home to a large Ukrainian diaspora, which is also an important factor for the club. Around 32,000 Ukrainians live in the capital, while more than 100,000 people of Ukrainian heritage reside across the United Kingdom. This would allow the team to receive strong support from its fans abroad as well.

Interestingly, Chelsea’s 10th-place finish in the Premier League last season indirectly helped pave the way for this agreement. The Blues’ absence from European competitions this season means there should be no significant scheduling conflicts regarding pitch maintenance and security.

Nevertheless, the plan still requires approval from several organizations before it can be officially confirmed. UEFA and the local Hammersmith and Fulham council must grant final permission for the additional matches to be staged.

Shakhtar DonetskChelseaChampions LeagueStamford BridgeMykhailo Mudryk
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