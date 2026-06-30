Scammers caused $68 billion in losses to Americans in one year

·2·World
Scammers caused $68 billion in losses to Americans in one year

Fraud cases in the US have reached a record high. According to a study conducted by the Gallup research company and the Stop Scams Alliance, Americans lost $68 billion to scammers during 2025. This was recorded as the largest financial loss in the country's history.

This was reported by the NBC television channel.

The report notes that within one year, nearly 15 million Americans, or approximately 6% of the country's population, fell victim to various fraud schemes.

Experts emphasize that 12% of the victims were targets of scams carried out using artificial intelligence. In particular, deepfake audio and video, as well as fake calls made in the name of relatives or bank employees, were among the most commonly used methods.

Researchers stated that AI capabilities are allowing criminals to gain people's trust more easily and called on the government to strengthen control measures against such threats.

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