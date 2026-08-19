Uzbek Legionnaires Shine in Iran: Dramatic Wins for Tractor and Esteghlal

·67·Sport
Uzbek Legionnaires Shine in Iran: Dramatic Wins for Tractor and Esteghlal

The second round of Iran’s Pro League was packed with unexpected drama and tension in matches featuring Uzbek footballers. Odil Hamrobekov’s team defeated strong Sepahan away from home, while Rustam Ashurmatov played the full 90 minutes for the Tehran giants. But why did national-team star Jaloliddin Masharipov not take the field?

Late drama: a flurry of goals after the 80th minute

In both matches, the outcome was decided in the closing stages. Tractor managed to break through the defense of Sepahan, one of the league’s strongest clubs, only in the 83rd minute:

Odil Hamrobekov put in a confident full 90-minute performance in the starting lineup, making a huge contribution to Tractor’s important 2–0 away win over Sepahan.

Iran Pro League: Key facts from the second round’s central matches

Statistic

Sepahan – Tractor (0–2)

Nassaji Mazandaran – Esteghlal (0–1)

Decisive goals

Hossein-Zadeh (83', 90+1')

Azadi (86')

Uzbek legionnaires

Odil Hamrobekov (full 90 minutes)

Rustam Ashurmatov (full 90 minutes)

Unexpected development

Sepahan surrendered at home

Jaloliddin Masharipov left on the bench

Round outcome

Tractor claimed three important points

Esteghlal returned from away with a win

Masharipov left on the bench and Esteghlal’s victory

Tehran club Esteghlal also secured three points in a hard-fought away match against Nassaji Mazandaran, thanks to a sole goal scored in the 86th minute. Rustam Ashurmatov successfully repelled the opponents’ attacks at center-back, while the decision not to bring on Jaloliddin Masharipov, whom many fans expected to see, despite his inclusion on the team sheet, remains unclear: was it a tactical decision or rotation?

What do you think: will Masharipov soon reclaim his leading role in Esteghlal’s starting lineup, or has new competition emerged at the club?

Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this hot news with fans of our legionnaires!

Odil HamrobekovJaloliddin MasharipovTractorEsteghlalSepahan
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