“New US Territory”: Trump Publishes Map of the Strait of Hormuz

Tensions between the United States and Iran have flared further amid an unexpected geopolitical uproar. US President Donald Trump used a map to demonstrate his intention to place the Strait of Hormuz, the main artery of global oil trade, under Washington’s control. Tehran responded with an extremely sharp and open warning to the White House leader’s move — what consequences could a new confrontation between the sides bring?

Trump’s sensational map on Truth Social

The White House leader posted on his Truth Social official social media account a map showing the Strait of Hormuz and described it as “new US territory.” Earlier, on August 14, Trump had officially mentioned the plan, stating that declaring the strait US territory would take place after the military confrontation with Iran ended.

The statement angered official Tehran, which has long claimed full dominance over the strategic waterway.

“The Strait of Hormuz cannot be conquered by a tweet, an aircraft carrier, an order, or an election speech. Trump’s mistaken idea will soon either be corrected, or we will correct the mistakes of this misguided man ourselves!” — Kazem Gharibabadi, Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran

Hormuz and the Persian Gulf: Key Timeline of Rising Tensions

Date / Event US Position (Trump) Iran’s Response August 14 Statement Intention to declare the strait US territory in the future Firm rejection on the issue of territorial integrity Truth Social Post Map of the strait posted with the label “new US territory” Trump was called a “misguided man” and issued a serious threat Dispute over the Gulf’s Name Initially sought to call it the “Arabian Gulf,” then backed down Firmly insists on retaining the name “Persian Gulf”

Political Confrontation Behind Geographical Names

Although many Arab states in the Middle East seek to call the body of water the “Arabian Gulf,” Iran regards preserving its thousand-year-old historical name — “Persian Gulf” — as a matter of national pride.

Last year, the Trump administration attempted to change the name, but temporarily abandoned the plan after Tehran’s fierce opposition. Now, the waterway’s map being presented directly as “US territory” is pushing the risk of a new military confrontation in the Persian Gulf to a peak.

What do you think: Is Trump’s map merely political pressure and information manipulation, or could a genuine major war break out in the Strait of Hormuz?

Leave your thoughts in the comments and immediately share this important news with friends interested in world politics!