Al Nassr score four without Ronaldo — João Félix shines in a brilliant display

·3·Sport
Al Nassr score four without Ronaldo — João Félix shines in a brilliant display

Saudi Arabia The King’s Cup round of 32 delivered an unexpected lineup and a thrilling goal show. Riyadh-based Al Nassr visited Al Diriyah and took the field without their main star. Did the absence of the team leader Cristiano Ronaldoprevent a victory, or did new heroes emerge?

Early goal and Al Nassr’s strong response

The match began with an unexpected attack from the hosts: in just the second minute, Al Diriyah forward Rodrigues opened the scoring and stunned Al Nassr. However, the Riyadh side quickly took control and responded with a series of attacks:

"With Ronaldo absent from the pitch, João Félix took on the leadership role. His brace, along with goals from Simakan and Al Hamdan, sent Al Nassr through to the next round."

Saudi King’s Cup: round of 32 match facts

Statistic

Al Diriyah

Al Nassr

Final score

1

4

Goalscorers

Rodrigues (2')

Simakan (11'), Félix (36', 68'), Al Hamdan (37')

Key absence

Cristiano Ronaldo (not included in the squad)

Next round

Eliminated from the competition

Advanced to the round of 16

Star-studded squad and the next round

In this match, Al Nassr’s coaching staff gave opportunities to top players such as Mané, Coman, Simakan and recently signed Íñigo Martínez. After securing a comfortable victory without Ronaldo, the team will continue its cup campaign.

Do you think Al Nassr can win the King’s Cup this season with Ronaldo, or will they fall short against their rivals?

Share your thoughts in the comments and send this news to your football-loving friends!

FootballSaudi ArabiaKing’s CupAl NassrJoão Félix
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