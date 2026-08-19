Telegram has applied for the .gram domain zone

·2·Technology
Telegram has applied for the .gram domain zone

Telegram has applied to ICANN for the .gram domain zone. If the application is approved, Telegram users could have their own personal second-level domains in the form of yourname.gram, Pavel Durov’s X account reports.

According to Durov, this opportunity will simplify the creation of websites within the Telegram ecosystem. Users will be able to configure their interactive websites hosted on Telegram with a single command.

ICANN opened the 2026 application period for new top-level domains on 30 April. The organization explains that gTLD, or generic top-level domain, is the part of a web address that comes after the final dot. Domain zones such as .com and .org belong to this category.

According to ICANN, the 2026 program will allow businesses, communities, governments and other organizations to create their own digital identities. The previous major application round took place in 2012, when more than 1,200 new domain zones were introduced.

No official decision has yet been announced confirming the .gram domain zone. Telegram will only be able to launch and make this domain zone available to users if the application is approved by ICANN.

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