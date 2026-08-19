«The Bloody Traces of the Assad Family»: Cousin of Syria’s Former President Sentenced to Death

·46·World
«The Bloody Traces of the Assad Family»: Cousin of Syria’s Former President Sentenced to Death

Photo: Syrian Ministry of Justice

A high-profile trial of the former elite of the Assad dynasty has concluded in Damascus: Vosim Asad, cousin of Syria’s former president Bashar Asad, has officially been sentenced to the ultimate punishment. What horrific crimes lie behind the firm verdict handed down to the leader of the bloody groups that once held the country in fear?

War Crimes and Torture: The Court’s Findings

According to Syria’s SANA state agency, the Damascus City Criminal Court found Vosim Asad guilty of crimes against humanity, mass torture and brutal killings.

Under the court’s ruling, all of his movable and immovable property will be fully confiscated for the benefit of the state:

"It has been fully proven that Vosim Asad formed and led armed groups affiliated with the 4th Division commanded by Bashar Asad’s brother, Mohir Asad. He was directly involved in the bloody operations carried out in Eastern Ghouta and Mleyha since 2011, which resulted in the deaths of civilians."

From the court’s indictment

The Trial of Vosim Asad and Key Facts

Status

Details and Court Ruling

Main Charges

War crimes, torture, murder, kidnapping

Sentence Issued

Death penalty (and confiscation of his property)

Additional Sentences

For fraud and grievous bodily harm (covered by the death sentence)

Charges Acquitted

Smuggling and drug trafficking (due to insufficient evidence)

Time of Arrest

21 June 2025 (on the Syria-Lebanon border)

Bashar Asad, Who Fled to Russia, and the Sentences Issued in Absentia

It is worth noting that one week earlier — on 11 August 2026 — the same court had also issued death sentences in absentia against former dictator Bashar Asad, his brother Mohir Asad and a number of senior regime officials.

After the Assad regime was completely overthrown in December 2024, the former president and his brother fled to Russia, where they were granted political asylum. However, Vosim Asad, who was arrested on the Lebanese border, became the first member of the family to personally face justice in the courtroom.

Do you think holding the Assad family and former regime officials accountable can restore the long-awaited justice and stability in Syria?

Share your thoughts in the comments and pass this historic development in world politics on to your loved ones!

Bashar AsadVosim AsadDamascusSyriaMohir Asad
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