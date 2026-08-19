OpenAI launches a special ChatGPT version for teenagers

OpenAI is introducing a special version of ChatGPT designed for teenagers aged 13–17. The new version strengthens mental health safeguards and emphasizes independent thinking, encouraging teenagers to rely on their own knowledge rather than ready-made answers while learning.

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What restrictions will be strengthened for teenagers?

According to the Financial Times, the global rollout of the new version will begin on August 18. OpenAI is making this update amid growing public concern about the impact of AI on minors.

The teen version will include stronger safeguards for the following topics:

self-harm content;

violence;

eating disorders;

sexually explicit images and materials.

There will also be changes to the parental control system. Previously, alerts focused on critically dangerous situations; now topics such as violence and eating disorders will also be included in the monitoring scope.

One of OpenAI’s main tasks is to find a balance between a teenager’s privacy and protecting them from potential harm.

Parental controls will be expanded further

According to the company, children under 13 will not be able to use ChatGPT. Minors will require parental consent.

In addition to the age provided by the user, the system will identify the version intended for teenagers using certain indirect behavioral indicators.

The new version will also include:

reminders to take breaks for rest;

“quiet hours”;

usage limits set by a parent or the user

among other features.

Why is OpenAI strengthening its safeguards?

The update comes as the company faces serious criticism over AI’s impact on teenagers’ lives.

The Financial Times reports that some families have filed lawsuits against OpenAI, claiming that their children were negatively affected by communicating with the chatbot.

The company is reviewing its product design and safety mechanisms to reduce risks associated with teenagers.

ChatGPT will not think for the student

Another important part of the update is study mode.

In this mode, ChatGPT’s role will not be to provide a ready-made answer, but to guide students toward solving problems independently.

For example, the bot will:

explain the essence of the task; break the problem into steps; ask the student guiding questions; help the student find the answer independently.

As Lauren Jonas, head of the company’s team working with teenagers and families, noted, most teenagers use ChatGPT for educational purposes. That is why OpenAI aims to turn the service into a learning tool rather than a simple “ready-made answer provider.”

Key changes

Area New approach Safety Stronger restrictions on harmful content Parental controls Alerts about additional high-risk topics Usage time Breaks and “quiet hours” Education Step-by-step guidance instead of ready-made answers Independent thinking Encouraging students to find the answer themselves

The biggest goal is to turn AI into a learning tool

OpenAI’s new approach represents an important shift in how AI is used: the chatbot should not only provide answers but also support teenagers’ ability to think independently.

For the company, the key question is no longer how intelligent the technology is, but how safe and useful it can be made for teenagers.

How do you assess OpenAI’s separate ChatGPT version for teenagers? Are such restrictions necessary, or should AI give users more freedom? Share your opinion in the comments and share the article on Telegram and social media.