“Bank Card Trap”: Nearly 10 Uzbeks Face Risk of Imprisonment in Türkiye

Photo: Consulate General of Uzbekistan in Istanbul

Urgent investigations have begun in Türkiye’s Aydın Province into suspicious financial transactions carried out through bank cards opened in foreigners’ names. Nearly 10 Uzbek citizens have been involved in the investigation, and some have already been placed behind bars. What led Uzbekcitizens into such a dangerous trap, and what urgent warning has the consulate issued?

Legal status: Imprisonment, deportation, and a ban on leaving the country

The Consulate General ofUzbekistan in Istanbul, citing official information from Türkiye’s Ministry of Interior, reported that the citizens involved in the investigation are facing different outcomes:

"While some Uzbek citizens have been directly detained under court orders, others have been placed in deportation centers. Another group has been released temporarily after signing undertakings not to leave Türkiye."

Investigators are currently determining how much money was actually “laundered” or transferred through each person’s bank cards. These figures will determine the severity of the penalties imposed on them.

Key details of the case and the citizens’ status

Case Details of the investigation in Türkiye Location Aydın Province, Türkiye Number involved Nearly 10 Uzbek citizens Precautionary measures Detention, placement in a deportation center, and an undertaking not to leave the country Main cause Suspicious financial transactions and illegal use of bank accounts Consular assistance Legal and diplomatic assistance is being provided

Strong warning from the Consulate General

In many cases, our compatriots agree to let unknown individuals use their bank cards, accounts, or mobile banking applications in exchange for substantial income or easy profit, thereby becoming criminal accomplices (droppers):

"Uzbek citizens are asked not to give their bank cards, bank accounts, or mobile banking services to strangers, and not to accept or transfer funds of unknown origin. Such intermediary activities carry severe criminal liability under Turkish law!" — From the Consulate General’s appeal

Have you or anyone you know faced the risk of falling into a similar fraud trap abroad by giving bank cards to strangers?

Share this message immediately with all your relatives and acquaintances currently working or traveling in Türkiye—awareness can protect them from imprisonment and severe penalties!