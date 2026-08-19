Diplomatic hopes surrounding possible peace talks between Russia and Ukraine have collapsed. Ukraine’s former foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, issued a statement that alarmed the international community, declaring that the only window for dialogue had completely closed. Who actually missed this important diplomatic opportunity, and why?

US Elections and Putin’s Secret Plans

Novini Live In an interview with Novini Live, Dmytro Kuleba said that domestic political processes and election-related concerns in the United States had hindered pressure on Russia:

"The intelligence information already announced by our president indicates that Putin is planning a covert or open mobilization after the election... Their logic is simply to win. The opportunity for negotiations ended a month ago, and I do not see where the situation is heading," said Dmytro Kuleba.

According to Kuleba, Washington failed to apply the necessary diplomatic pressure in time, and the situation has now taken an entirely different course.

The Parties’ Positions on Negotiations and Mobilization

Issue Ukrainian Side (Kuleba / Zelenskyy) Russian Side (Medvedev / Kremlin) Peace negotiations Believes the diplomatic opportunity was lost a month ago Dialogue has stalled amid US and Western policy Mobilization Claims intelligence has recorded Putin’s plan for a new mobilization Firmly insists that there is no need for mobilization Military strategy Zelenskyy has announced a plan to force Putin to stop the war Moving toward replenishing the army solely with contract soldiers

Medvedev’s Rebuttal and Zelenskyy’s “Coercion” Plan

Despite Kuleba’s claims about mobilization, Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, firmly stated at a meeting on replenishing Russia’s Armed Forces with contract soldiers that there was no need for it:

"Once again, I emphasize separately: there is absolutely no need for mobilization, and it is not required!" said Dmitry Medvedev.

At the same time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking at the Ukraine International Forum, once again recalled that he had a special strategic plan to force Vladimir Putin to stop the war if diplomacy failed.

Do you think the parties will return to the negotiating table soon, or has the conflict turned into a long-term, endless confrontation?

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