Ronaldo breaks Instagram record with comment on Messi’s post

·55·World
Ronaldo breaks Instagram record with comment on Messi’s post

Cristiano Ronaldo has entered Instagram history once again. The Portuguese footballer commented on an emotional post that Lionel Messi shared on his social media page after the death of his father, Jorge Messi.

In his comment, Ronaldo expressed his condolences to Messi and his loved ones, wishing them strength during this difficult time. The support from one of football’s two great rivals also caught fans’ attention.

The footballer’s brief comment collected millions of likes in a short time. As of August 16, it had received more than 6.7 million likes, making it the most-liked comment in Instagram history.

Interestingly, Ronaldo had already set this record before. However, his new comment on Messi’s post received nearly 600,000 more likes than his previous result, breaking the record again.

Messi’s father, Jorge Messi, died at the age of 68 in August 2026. After his father’s death, Lionel Messi published an emotional tribute on Instagram, remembering his irreplaceable role in his life and football career.

Thus, Ronaldo and Messi, known for their long-standing rivalry on the pitch, met on the same page once again—not through football, but through human support and condolences.

Cristiano RonaldoLionel MessiInstagramFootballJorge Messi
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