“Strangling”: Trump Orders Complete Halt to Negotiations with Iran

The US geopolitical strategy toward Iran has taken an unexpected and dramatic turn: White House leader Donald Trump has demanded the immediate suspension of all diplomatic communication with official Tehran. Why did Washington suddenly change course after discussing the possibility of a new agreement just days ago, and what does the new “strangulation plan” entail?

“Strangulation Strategy”: CNN Reveals Secret Details

According to CNN, citing influential sources in the White House, the US administration has warned its political allies that its approach has fundamentally changed:

“The White House is changing its strategy from ‘launching a military strike as soon as possible’ to ‘strangling Tehran economically and militarily over time.’ Trump has firmly ordered senior negotiators not to engage in dialogue with Iran.” — From CNN’s report

This stern order was sent directly to the White House’s core negotiating team: US Vice President J. D. Vance, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, and special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Facts About the New Situation Between the US and Iran

Status US Position and Measures Being Taken Diplomatic Communication All negotiations have been completely suspended and banned New Military-Political Tactic Long-Term “Strangulation” Pressure Instead of an Immediate Strike Negotiating Team J. D. Vance, Jared Kushner, Steve Witkoff (activities suspended) Naval Blockade The naval blockade against Iran remains fully active Status of the Strait of Hormuz The strait is open, and all naval mines have been cleared (Trump’s statement)

Trump’s Firm Denial on Truth Social

Earlier, Trump said there were secret diplomatic contacts with Tehran and that a new agreement could be signed. He now strongly denies this:

“There are no negotiations or contacts taking place with the Islamic Republic of Iran, nor are any planned!” he said Donald Trump.

At the same time, the US leader added that the Strait of Hormuz was fully under Washington’s control, the mines had been neutralized, and the naval blockade against Iran was continuing without interruption.

Do you think Trump’s strategy of “strangling” Iran will force Tehran to surrender, or will it ignite a new war in the Middle East?

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