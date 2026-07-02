Couple Arrested After Climbing 443 Meters for Love

·50·World
Couple Arrested After Climbing 443 Meters for Love

Extreme blogger Ivan Birkus unexpectedly proposed to his girlfriend Angela Nicolau at the summit of New York's famous Empire State Building, nearly 443 meters high, after climbing it illegally.

At the height, the couple displayed a banner stating, "When the power of love overcomes the love of power, the world will know peace." The event sparked great interest among their social media followers.

However, the romantic moments did not last long. Upon returning to the ground, they were apprehended by law enforcement. The couple faces charges of illegal entry into a restricted area, violating safety regulations, and several other counts. Now, a court trial awaits them before any honeymoon.

It turns out this was not the couple's first dangerous adventure. Ivan Birkus and Angela Nicolau are known for climbing skyscrapers, bridges, and high structures in various countries without safety equipment. A documentary film has even been made about their extreme life and adventures.

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