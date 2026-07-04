Earth hit by strong magnetic storm: scientists warn

·42·World
Earth hit by strong magnetic storm: scientists warn

A strong magnetic storm of level G3.33 is being observed on Earth. Specialists note that this is the second strongest geomagnetic event recorded since the beginning of 2026, linked to a sharp increase in solar activity.

According to the Solar Astronomy Laboratory at the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences, the magnetic storm started about a day later than previously forecast.

Scientists note that Earth's magnetic field has been under the influence of plasma streams ejected from the Sun over the past 24 hours. The first wave of these streams reached Earth on July 3 at approximately 16:00 local time.

The decisive change was observed on the night of July 3–4. It was at this time that the solar wind speed sharply increased and the direction of the interplanetary magnetic field changed. As a result, a strong geomagnetic storm of level G3.33 occurred.

Specialists remind that solar flares are classified into A, B, C, M, and X classes based on X-ray radiation power. Such strong geomagnetic storms can in some cases cause disruptions in power grids and communication systems, and affect the migration routes of birds and certain animals.

Additionally, during such periods of geomagnetic activity, the areas where auroras can be observed may expand. Scientists reported that they are continuously monitoring solar activity and tracking the development of the situation.

Russian Academy of SciencesSpace Research Institute
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