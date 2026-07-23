Driver in Mexico crashes into wall after mistaking painted tunnel for real one

An unusual traffic accident occurred in the city of Monterrey. A female driver mistook a mural of a tunnel painted on a wall for a real road and drove her car straight into it.

It is reported that the mural was inspired by the famous fake tunnel scene from the "Wile E. Coyote" cartoon. From a distance, the image created the illusion that the road continued.

The driver realized it was a painting too late, and the car collided with the wall. The vehicle was damaged as a result of the impact. No injuries were reported during the incident.

Footage of the car and the wall is being widely discussed online. Some users compared the situation to a real-life reenactment of the cartoon scene.