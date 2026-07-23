Driver in Mexico crashes into wall after mistaking painted tunnel for real one

·4K·World
Driver in Mexico crashes into wall after mistaking painted tunnel for real one

An unusual traffic accident occurred in the city of Monterrey. A female driver mistook a mural of a tunnel painted on a wall for a real road and drove her car straight into it.

It is reported that the mural was inspired by the famous fake tunnel scene from the "Wile E. Coyote" cartoon. From a distance, the image created the illusion that the road continued.

The driver realized it was a painting too late, and the car collided with the wall. The vehicle was damaged as a result of the impact. No injuries were reported during the incident.

Footage of the car and the wall is being widely discussed online. Some users compared the situation to a real-life reenactment of the cartoon scene.

MexicoMonterreyTraffic AccidentMuralWile E. Coyote
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